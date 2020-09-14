Transport
Palma bus passenger numbers down 50%
Palma's EMT buses transported around two million passengers in July. This represented a 49% decrease in passenger numbers compared with July 2019.
Transport use figures from the National Statistics Institute show that the Palma Metro carried some 30,000 passengers in July, a fall of 51.9%. In percentage terms, this was the highest fall in the country for cities with metro systems. For the buses, the decrease was the second highest after Barcelona (49.9%).
Since the start of the year, the Palma Metro has carried 49.8% fewer passengers and EMT buses 50.4% fewer.
For other modes of transport, there was a nationwide drop of 61.9% for airline passengers on domestic routes. The total was 1.62 million passengers. On the AVE high-speed trains, there were 659,000 passengers.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.