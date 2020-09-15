Cala na Clara, Arta. archive photo. 14-09-2020 @mllompi01

Palma is hot and sunny again today wtih lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 18.

It’s 30 degrees and mostly sunny in Calvia with a northeasterly breeze and a low of 18.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 29 dropping to 18 overnight.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 29 degrees with occasional clouds and a low of 21.

Banyalbufar is 27 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light southeasterly wind and a low of 20.