Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is hot and sunny again today wtih lots of sunshine, a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 18.
It’s 30 degrees and mostly sunny in Calvia with a northeasterly breeze and a low of 18.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.
Ses Salines is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 29 dropping to 18 overnight.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 29 degrees with occasional clouds and a low of 21.
Banyalbufar is 27 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light southeasterly wind and a low of 20.
