Boris Nowalski swimming from Minorca-Majorca. 14-09-2020 Mallorca Open Swim

Boris Nowalski completed a gruelling swim from Minorca to Majorca on Monday.

At 06:30 he dived into the sea in Ciutadella and 11 hours and 5 minutes later he arrived at es Cap des Freu, in Cala Rajada.

Boris actually arrived in Majorca an hour ahead of schedule thanks to superb weather conditions and his amazing physical and mental strength.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing, at one point he had to manoeuvre through a large amount of jellyfish.

A canoe accompanied Boris throughout the entire journey, he was given food every hour and his trainer jumped into the sea and swam alongside him for a while.

"I felt strong both physically and mentally throughout the journey and I am very happy," said Boris after the swim.

Boris is the founder of Mallorca Open Swim and made the journey to raise funds for various projects.

If you’d like to make a donation log on to lhelp.org before November 1.