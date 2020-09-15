Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Tuesday
The Balearic health ministry's figures for Tuesday show a further 215 positive cases of coronavirus and five more fatalities (all residents of care homes for the elderly). By island, the new cases are 158 in Majorca, 52 in Ibiza, three in Formentera and two in Minorca. The number of fatalities is now 271.
Presenting the figures, Dr. Javier Arranz pointed to another 489 patients having recovered (since the Monday figures). Active cases of coronavirus have gone down 218 to 2,146.
In Majorca, there are 324 people in hospital, 59 of them intensive care. There are 59 patients in total in Ibiza, eight in ICU, and in Minorca there are four patients, two of whom are in intensive care. Overall, the number of hospitalisations is down by six, but there are three more patients in intensive care units.
