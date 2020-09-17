Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 31 degrees with hazy sunshine, a light wind and an overnight low of 18.
It’s mostly sunny in Andratx with a high of 30 degrees, a southerly breeze and a low of 19.
Llucmajor is 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a low of 19.
It’s warm and sunny in Muro with occasional clouds and a top temperature of 31 dropping to 18 after dark.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
Soller is 31 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and a low of 19.
