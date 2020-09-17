Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, at Thursday's meeting. 17-09-2020

On Thursday, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, met representatives from the four island councils to discuss measures for safe tourism in order to reactivate tourism in the Balearics as soon as possible and to also consider plans for the 2021 season.

This was the latest in a series of meetings to, in the minister's words, "gain maximum coordination and collaboration between councils and the government", ahead of discussions with the national secretary of state for tourism.

The Balearic government is working with the Spanish government and the government in the Canaries on establishing the necessary conditions and protocols to enable safe tourism as soon as possible.

A working group of representatives from the two islands and three ministries - health; industry, trade and tourism; European Union and cooperation - has the objective of "reaching agreements with other countries, among them the UK, Germany and Scandinavian countries, on establishing safe corridors that will allow the reopening of international tourism".