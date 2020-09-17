Emergencies
Worker dies after accident in Santa Ponsa
A 45-year-old worker died on Thursday following an accident at a mechanical workshop on the Son Bugadelles industrial estate in Santa Ponsa.
The accident occurred around ten to one in the afternoon. The worker, who has been identified only as B.R.P., was on a lift platform that was being controlled by another worker. For reasons as yet unknown, the platform struck a girder and was trapped. As a result of the impact he was seriously injured.
He had suffered a severe blow to the abdomen, and parts of his body had been crushed. Medics from the 061 emergency ambulance service attempted resuscitation, but they were unable to save him.
