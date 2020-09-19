Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Saturday
On Saturday, the regional health ministry has reported a further 155 positive cases of coronavirus. The figure for Saturday is 45 fewer than on Friday and 101 fewer than on Thursday. Of the 155, 106 are cases in Majorca, 44 in Ibiza and five in Minorca. The ministry has confirmed the deaths of two more residents of care homes for the elderly.
The rate of positive tests has fallen below five per cent, a level which is considered to be concerning. It is 4.68%, having been 7.22% on Friday and nine per cent on Thursday.
The number of patients in intensive care units in the Balearics has dropped by one to 62.
