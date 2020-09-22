The Palma International Boat Show had to be called off this year. 22-09-2020 Jaume Morey

Organisation for next year's Palma International Boat Show is starting. As always, the show is scheduled for the end of April and start of May (April 30 to May 3, 2021). This year's show was postponed until June and finally cancelled because of the pandemic.

Jointly organised by the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association and the Institute for Business Innovation, a division of the ministry of productive sectors, the commercial team will this week initiate contacts with exhibitors and companies. Over the next months, online promotion will intensify. Exhibitors at the Palma show have been unable to promote themselves at nautical events, as most of this year's have been called off.

The ministry says that next year's show will be marked by safety measures because of the pandemic and that it will be held, as usual, on and by the Moll Vell. The Palma show, the ministry adds, is one of the most important at an international level, while it is a stand-out event in terms of promoting the Balearic nautical sector. "It has allowed local companies to open new sales channels at an international level."