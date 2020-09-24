Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
Maximum Temperatures
Capdepera............................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 30.3 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 29.7 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 29.7 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 29.6 degrees Centigrade
24/09 13:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 13:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/3e4tPDEbUo https://t.co/olyPKrZGgm— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 24, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Lluc .......................... 14.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella.............. 15.6 degrees Centigrade
Andratx.................................... 16.7 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 37 (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 31 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 26 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 25 (km/h)
Minorca, airport.................................................. 23 (km/h
Gusts (km/h)
Ibiza, Airport..................................................... 45 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 45 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 40 (km/h)
Sant Antoni de Portamy.................................... 39 (km/h)
Ibiza.................................................................. 39 (km/h)
