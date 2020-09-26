Strong winds and high seas in Soller 25-09-2020 Pere Colom

Emergency Services were called to 117 incidents in the Balearics on Friday after gale force winds and storms battered the islands.

El telèfon d'emergències @112IllesBalears ha atès ja una quinzena d'incidents pel fort vent, la majoria a Palma.

El teléfono de emergencias @112IllesBalears ha atendido ya una quincena de incidentes por el fuerte viento, la mayoría en Palma. https://t.co/7DU5dAQRTg — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) September 25, 2020

@112Illesbalears tweeted that there were 104 incidents in Majorca and the worst hit areas were Palma with 52 incidents and Calvia with 15. Minorca had 9 incidents Ibiza had 2 and Formentara had 2.

Retiramos ramas que como consecuencia del fuerte viento movían tejas del edificio.

En Passeig des Born.

17:15 pic.twitter.com/SbEeSlpuzY — A.C.i E. (@BombersDePalma) September 25, 2020

Palma Firefighters were deployed to Paseo del Borne to remove some tree branches that were scraping the tiles of one of the buildings when they swayed back and forward in strong winds.

“We removed branches that as a result of the strong wind moved tiles from the building,” they tweeted.

The bad weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend with strong gusts of wind residents are forbidden to start fires.

Ibanat says a small fire in Es Mercadal in Minorca on Friday morning was brought under control before it caused major damage.

All ferry services between Majorca and Minorca were cancelled and La Savina port in Formentera was closed because of the storms.