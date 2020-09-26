More than 700 species at Palma Aquarium. 26-09-2020

Shares:

Palma Aquarium is to close temporarily. The management have announced that the closure will take effect from Monday. This will be the first time that the Aquarium has closed since it opened in 2007. It has been open 365 days a year since then, but "given the seriousness of the evolution of the crisis as a result of the pandemic, Palma Aquarium is forced to halt its activity temporarily".

While it is closed, there will be "uninterrupted care" for the more than 700 species that inhabit the Aquarium, for the reproduction of corals and for the various conservation projects that the Aquarium is involved with.

In addition, a plan is to be developed for enhancing the Aquarium as a top tourist attraction and as a benchmark for knowledge and awareness of the oceans, focusing on the protection of marine species. The Aquarium's environmental awareness and educational work will meantime continue via social media.