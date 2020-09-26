Palma Mayor José Hila, General Director of Water Resources, Joan Maria Garau, and and Emaya President Ramon Perpinyà visited the site on Friday. 25-09-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Work on the new lamination tank in Coll d’en Rabassa to prevent spills in Playa de Palma is progressing and it's expected to be in operation by November 2021.

Palma Mayor José Hila, General Director of Water Resources, Joan Maria Garau, and Emaya President Ramon Perpinyà visited the site on Friday and said the project is on schedule.

Excavation work began in January and the formwork, tank slab concreting and perimeter wall construction are all underway.

“The city deserves to have a good sanitation system and this new tank has a capacity of 50,000 cubic metres," said Mayor Hila. "It will reduce discharges in the Bay of Palma.”

23 of the 35 slab parts have already been concreted, 9 sections of the walls have been completed and the walls of the pump room that will drive the water from the tank to the treatment plant are being raised.

The work is part of Palma’s new interceptor collector and laminate depot project which has a budget of 22.6 million euros and provides jobs for around 40 people.