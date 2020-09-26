Shares:

No further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the Balearic health ministry on Saturday. The number of new positive cases is 151, a figure roughly in line with the past few days (139 on Friday, 140 on Thursday, and 150 on Wednesday).

There are two fewer patients in intensive care units in Balearic hospitals - 66 as opposed to 68 on Friday; sixty are in Majorca and six in Ibiza. On the wards, there are 197 patients in Majorca's hospitals and 46 in Ibiza. There were 258 in all on Friday. A further 399 people have recovered.