Man in seriously condition in Son Espases Hospital. 28-09-2020 Cati Cladera

Shares:

A man is in serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after an accident at work in Sencelles.

A wooden beam fell on the 48-year-old at around 09:00 on Monday morning and SAMU 061 Emergency Services have confirmed that he suffered a severe head injury.

An Advanced Life Support ambulance was deployed to the scene of the accident and doctors administered first aid before transferring him to hospital.