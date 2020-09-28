News
Man seriously injured at work
A man is in serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after an accident at work in Sencelles.
A wooden beam fell on the 48-year-old at around 09:00 on Monday morning and SAMU 061 Emergency Services have confirmed that he suffered a severe head injury.
An Advanced Life Support ambulance was deployed to the scene of the accident and doctors administered first aid before transferring him to hospital.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.