Calvia police in Illetes this summer. 29-09-2020 Michel's

Five street lights on the promenade in Costa d'en Blanes were pulled down and thrown into the sea overnight on Saturday. Calvia town hall says that the vandalism left cables hanging and that repair work was carried out on Monday.

The wind at the weekend resulted in eleven incidents involving fallen trees and large branches. There was damage in various parts of Calvia. Lampposts, a traffic signal, an pylon, an antenna and rubble all fell because of the wind.

The police have reported some specific incidents of parents not wanting their children to wear masks. In Son Ferrer, there were leaflets inciting people not to follow the masks' regulations. A mother was reported for not wearing a mask and gathering signatures for a petition against the obligatory wearing of masks in schools. She is opposed to her son having to wear a mask.

Three schoolchildren were issued fines for leaving a private school and not wearing masks.

At traffic controls in Costa d'en Blanes, Illetes, Magalluf and Santa Ponsa, police reported 23 people for failing to wear masks inside vehicles. Ten people in Son Caliu were reported for non-compliance as were two waiters in a bar.

A woman who was not wearing a mask in a supermarket in Paguera was reported; five youths aged between 18 and 20 were issued with fines in Santa Ponsa; and four other youths were reported for drinking and not wearing masks at a football pitch at twenty minutes past one in the morning.