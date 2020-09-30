Puerto Andratx Yacht rescue. 30-09-2020 Sverre Hansen

A rescue operation was launched in Puerto Andratx on Wednesday after a yacht started to sink.

A helicopter was deployed to the scene, which woke up locals who shot some video as the drama unfolded.

“We woke up to the noise of a helicopter motor and rushed out on the terrace to see what was happening, said Sverre Hansen. “There was a boat sinking and another small boat nearby took a man onboard."

The helicopter lowered Rescue Personnel down to the smaller boat and someone was winched up to the helicopter.