Rescue operation launched as yacht sinks
Puerto Andratx Yacht rescue.
A rescue operation was launched in Puerto Andratx on Wednesday after a yacht started to sink.
A helicopter was deployed to the scene, which woke up locals who shot some video as the drama unfolded.
“We woke up to the noise of a helicopter motor and rushed out on the terrace to see what was happening, said Sverre Hansen. “There was a boat sinking and another small boat nearby took a man onboard."
The helicopter lowered Rescue Personnel down to the smaller boat and someone was winched up to the helicopter.
