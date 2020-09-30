High seas in Es Mercadal, Minorca. archive photo. 30-09-2020 Gemma Andreu

Shares:

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued an orange alert for the Balearic Islands saying a new storm will arrive on Friday, which will bring very strong winds to Majorca and cause 4 metre high waves especially in the south of the island.

The storm is expected to hit the islands around noon and last at least until 18:00.

Most of Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera will remain on yellow alert due to very strong gusts of wind, which could reach 80 kilometres per hour in the Serra de Tramuntana.

The last storm caused numerous incidents and gale force winds in Majorca caused extensive damage, particularly in Palma.

Palma City Council closed Passeig Sagrera and Dalt Murada during the last storm because of the risk of falling trees and is likely to close it again on Friday if the winds are high.