Establishments in Magalluf and Playa de Palma had to close. 30-09-2020 Govern de les Illes Balears

Shares:

The Balearic health ministry has extended the order to close establishments which sell alcohol on the Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf and the calles Miquel Pellisa and Pare Bartomeu Salvà in Playa de Palma at least until the first of November.

In July, the government ordered the closure of these establishments because of the way in which the pandemic was evolving and also because of crowds of tourists on the streets. At the time, the mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez, voiced his support for the closure of Punta Ballena, noting that the town hall had been working for the past five years on "eradicating excesses".

The order was initially until the first of October. Although there has been an improvement with the health situation over the past fortnight, Majorca continues to be at high risk of transmission. For this reason, the government has decided to extend the order.