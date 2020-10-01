Restrictions will be lifted in Son Gotleu. 01-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Saturday, restrictions that were imposed in the Son Gotleu health area of Palma three weeks ago will be lifted.

The mobility restriction, limiting movement in and out of the area, was lifted last Saturday. The other measures, such as limiting social gatherings to five people, will be dropped and revert to those which apply generally to the Balearics (gatherings of no more than ten, for example).

The positive test rate in the area - Son Gotleu itself, Can Capes, La Soledat Nord and part of Son Canals - has come down from 13% to 3.6% over the past three weeks.

On Friday, the regional health ministry will make an announcement regarding restrictions in a neighbouring Palma health area, Arquitecte Bennàssar, and in Sant Antoni, Ibiza.