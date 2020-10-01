Coronavirus
Son Gotleu restrictions to be lifted on Saturday
On Saturday, restrictions that were imposed in the Son Gotleu health area of Palma three weeks ago will be lifted.
The mobility restriction, limiting movement in and out of the area, was lifted last Saturday. The other measures, such as limiting social gatherings to five people, will be dropped and revert to those which apply generally to the Balearics (gatherings of no more than ten, for example).
The positive test rate in the area - Son Gotleu itself, Can Capes, La Soledat Nord and part of Son Canals - has come down from 13% to 3.6% over the past three weeks.
On Friday, the regional health ministry will make an announcement regarding restrictions in a neighbouring Palma health area, Arquitecte Bennàssar, and in Sant Antoni, Ibiza.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.