The beaches were quiet this summer. 02-10-2020 Alan Ginard

In August, there were 453,794 foreign tourists in the Balearics, a fall of 79.9% compared with August last year. Their spending was 531 million euros, a decrease of 81%.

The National Statistics Institute's Frontur and Egatur surveys of tourist movement and spending show that Germany provided the most tourists, 30.9%, followed by France (16.2%), and that spending slumped by 16.8% compared with July.

The 453,794 foreign tourists were the second highest number in the country; Catalonia had 459,271. In other regions there were 430,092 (Valencia), 364,111 (Andalusia) and 240,666 (the Canaries). Although Catalonia had the most tourists, the decrease compared with last year was fractionally higher than the Balearics, 80.6%. The falls in Valencia, Andalusia and the Canaries were, respectively, 66.2%, 74.1% and 76.9%.

Nationally, there was a fall of 75.9% to 2.44 million foreign tourists. The largest market in August, and by some distance, was France with 863,665 visitors. This was, nevertheless, a drop of 57%. UK tourism was down 88% to 256,528 and German tourism fell 73% to 298,217.

Tourist spending was down 79% from 11,765 million euros to 2,457 million. Average spending during a stay fell 13% to 1,006 euros, while average daily spending dropped 21% to 116 euros. French, UK and German spending together represented 50% of the total, but there were falls of 60%, 88.8% and 74.7% respectively.

In the Balearics, average spending per tourist was 1,170 euros, a decrease of 5.6% compared with August last year, while daily spending was down 11% to 149 euros. The Balearics headed the list of regions in terms of contribution to the national tourist spending total - 21.6%.

The number of overnight stays in the Balearics in August was over 3.5 million and the second highest in the country, but down 78.7%.

Between January and August, the Balearics attracted 1,476,077 foreign tourists, a fall of 85.4%. Spending was down by almost the same percentage, 85.7%.