The drugs were hidden in the car. 02-10-2020 Guardia Civil

A 67-year-old Belgian man has been arrested in Puerto Alcudia by the Guardia Civil after 14.3 kilos of cocaine were found hidden in his car.

The arrest was at the port, where controls are carried out on ferries. A sniffer dog alerted officers, who proceeded to search the vehicle using a borescope inspection camera. The car had a double floorboard, and several packages of the drug were concealed.