Weather
Palma again takes precautions because of high winds
Just like last Friday, the Paseo Sagrera and Dalt Murada area of Palma have been closed to pedestrians because of high winds. There is a yellow alert for gusts of more than 85 kilometres per hour.
The town hall is advising the public to take precautions and to avoid areas where there are tall trees - Avenida Gabriel Roca, Paseo Mallorca, Las Ramblas, Paseo Borne, Puerta de Santa Catalina, Feixina park, the Playa de Palma promenade, Bellver Forest as well as Dalt Murada and Paseo Sagrera.
