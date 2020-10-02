Paseo Sagrera in Palma, closed off because of the forecast for high winds. 02-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Just like last Friday, the Paseo Sagrera and Dalt Murada area of Palma have been closed to pedestrians because of high winds. There is a yellow alert for gusts of more than 85 kilometres per hour.

The town hall is advising the public to take precautions and to avoid areas where there are tall trees - Avenida Gabriel Roca, Paseo Mallorca, Las Ramblas, Paseo Borne, Puerta de Santa Catalina, Feixina park, the Playa de Palma promenade, Bellver Forest as well as Dalt Murada and Paseo Sagrera.