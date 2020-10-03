Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 22 degrees and sunny with moderate winds and an overnight low of 14 and here’s how it's looking in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it's slightly windy with a high of 22 degrees dropping to 13 after dark.
Llucmajor is 21 degrees with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 12.
It’s a sunny day in Pollensa with cloudy intervals, strong winds and an overnight low of 12.
Deya is 20 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light breeze and a low of 11.
