Nautical
Round-the-world yachtsman participating in Balearic Yacht Show
The Balearic Yacht Show will be staged between November 18 and 20. A virtual event, it is being organised by the Balearic Marine Cluster and the Majorcan Chamber of Commerce. The intention is to bring together the main players in the nautical industry, and many national and international companies have already confirmed that they will be participating in what will be the largest virtual nautical fair for the Mediterranean.
Totally online, there will be exhibitors, digital meetings, conferences, workshops and 360 degree tours. Participants will be able to attend technical discussions and events highlighting the Balearics as a destination. They will even be able to witness a gastronomy competition.
The Balearic Marine Cluster and the Chamber of Commerce announced this ambitious online project a couple of weeks ago. It will be a unique way of continuing to promote Balearic nautical companies' services and the Balearics as a destination.
One participant will be Didac Costa. An ocean racing yachtsman, he was the first Catalan and second Spanish yachtsman to finish the Vendée Globe. With his yacht One Planet One Ocean, he will again be competing in the IMOCA 60 class of the round-the-world yacht race, which starts on November 8. For the Balearic Yacht Show he will be relating his experiences.
