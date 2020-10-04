Winter flight demand has slumped for obvious reasons. 04-10-2020 Pere Bota

The total number of seats programmed by airlines for Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport over the winter season is currently forecast to be in the region of two million.

The winter season, where the Aena airports authority and airlines are concerned, runs from the end of October to the end of March. Between October 2019 and March 2020, 6.4 million seats were scheduled. There is one obvious reason for the decrease this winter - foreign government travel policies - while demand is also being affected by, for example, the scrapping of the Imserso holiday programme for Spanish senior citizens and the collapse of the conference and exhibitions market.

Demand could increase, but this will depend on the situation with the pandemic and on governments' travel policies.

Palma had the highest number of passengers of all Spanish airports in July and the second highest in August, but the accumulated number of passengers for the first eight months of the year was 4.7 million, a decrease of 16.2 million.