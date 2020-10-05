Environment
Bellasombra stump removed
The last piece of the 16 metre high, bellasombra, or Phytolacca dioica that stood proud in Plaça de la Reina in Palma has been removed.
The tree was at least 100 years old and three years ago it looked perfectly healthy. But when a branch broke off in July 2018, injuring two people and damaging a car, experts discovered rot inside.
Analysis was carried out and up to four pathogenic fungi were found in the bellasombra which is very sensitive to rot.
The Ministry of Environment treated the tree in the hope of saving it, but when another piece broke off in October last year it was clear that the tree was completely rotten and everything except the stump was removed to prevent accidents.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.