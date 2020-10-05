Calle Velázquez, Palma. 04-10-2020 Jaume Morey

Palma City Council is studying the possibility of allowing the bars on Calle Valázquez to have terraces, as is the case with restaurants in other pedestrianised areas of the city.

“One of the two bars in the street has already submitted a request but no decision has been made as, because the irregular pavement that’s part of the street's design makes it difficult to put tables and chairs outside the bars," said Interior Government Director General, Marcos Cañabate. "So we are looking for imaginative solutions in order to grant permission."

One option would be to install the tables and chairs in the centre of the road and an alternative would be to put them on the opposite side of the street.