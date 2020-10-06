The Ministry of Health has reported 50,084 rapid antibody tests between the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and October 1. 05-10-2020 Daniel Espinosa

A total of 335,586 PCR tests were carried out in the Balearic Islands between the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and October 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Between September 25 and October 1,19,330 PCR tests were performed in the Islands, which is a 6% increase in capacity and takes the rate of PCRs performed to 279.99 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health also reported 50,084 rapid antibody tests up to October 1, taking the rate to 41.79 per 1,000 inhabitants. 52,323 Ac serological tests were carried out as of October 1 taking the rate to 43.65 tests per 1,000 inhabitants.

Nationwide

More than 10.1 million PCR tests have been carried out nationwide since the Covid-19 pandemic began and Autonomous Communities have notified the Ministry of Health that a total of 10,116,056 diagnostic PCR tests had been carried as of October 1.

Between September 25 and October 1, the Autonomous Communities increased capacity by 8.3% and the rate of PCRs to date has increased to 214.78 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Autonomous Communities also reported a total of 2,427,524 rapid antibody tests, taking the rate to 51.54 per 1,000 inhabitants, which is an increase of 2 percent over the previous week.

1,146,196 Ac serological tests were also performed, taking the rate to 24.34 per 1,000 inhabitants, which is an increase of 13%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,689,776 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have been carried out and 960,072 of them were between September 25 and October 1.