Inca, where the high number of cases is linked to care home outbreaks. 06-10-2020 Pedro Aguiló Mora

The latest regional health ministry data for active coronavirus cases per municipality in Majorca indicate that numbers have fallen in 21 municipalities, have remained the same in twenty and have risen in only twelve.

The most significant increase is in Inca, where the active cases have gone up from 46 on September 27 and 68 on September 30 to 111. There have been outbreaks at the homes for the elderly and the disabled in Inca. Soller, which had the second highest number, has seen a fall to 99. The high number of cases in Soller is also linked to a care home outbreak.

There is a notable decrease in Palma, where the number was up to 1,395 towards the end of last month, and there is a downward trend in three of Majorca's largest municipalities - Calvia, Llucmajor and Marratxi. In Manacor, the number has risen to 76 from 57 in the space of a week. In certain other municipalities - Capdepera, Montuiri and Sant Joan - there have been issues with outbreaks at care homes.

Palma 1,111

Inca 111

Soller 99

Manacor 76

Llucmajor 75

Calvia 73

Marratxi 70

Capdepera 46

Montuiri 35

Sant Joan 25

Sa Pobla 22

Binissalem 20

Alcudia 19

Felanitx 15

Pollensa 14

Bunyola 13

Campos 12

Alaro 11

Son Servera 10

Algaida 9

Muro 9

Esporles 8

Sant Llorenç 8

Santa Maria 8

Andratx 7

Santanyi 7

Lloseta 6

Porreres 6

Arta 5

Vilafranca 5

Consell 4

Santa Margalida 4

Sineu 4

Valldemossa 4

Ariany 3

Campanet 2

Costitx 2

Llubi 2

Puigpunyent 2

Sencelles 2

Ses Salines 2

Banyalbufar 1

Deya 1

Maria de la Salut 1

Selva 1

There are no cases in Buger, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Petra and Santa Eugenia.