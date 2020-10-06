Coronavirus
Active coronavirus cases up in only twelve Majorcan municipalities
The latest regional health ministry data for active coronavirus cases per municipality in Majorca indicate that numbers have fallen in 21 municipalities, have remained the same in twenty and have risen in only twelve.
The most significant increase is in Inca, where the active cases have gone up from 46 on September 27 and 68 on September 30 to 111. There have been outbreaks at the homes for the elderly and the disabled in Inca. Soller, which had the second highest number, has seen a fall to 99. The high number of cases in Soller is also linked to a care home outbreak.
There is a notable decrease in Palma, where the number was up to 1,395 towards the end of last month, and there is a downward trend in three of Majorca's largest municipalities - Calvia, Llucmajor and Marratxi. In Manacor, the number has risen to 76 from 57 in the space of a week. In certain other municipalities - Capdepera, Montuiri and Sant Joan - there have been issues with outbreaks at care homes.
Palma 1,111
Inca 111
Soller 99
Manacor 76
Llucmajor 75
Calvia 73
Marratxi 70
Capdepera 46
Montuiri 35
Sant Joan 25
Sa Pobla 22
Binissalem 20
Alcudia 19
Felanitx 15
Pollensa 14
Bunyola 13
Campos 12
Alaro 11
Son Servera 10
Algaida 9
Muro 9
Esporles 8
Sant Llorenç 8
Santa Maria 8
Andratx 7
Santanyi 7
Lloseta 6
Porreres 6
Arta 5
Vilafranca 5
Consell 4
Santa Margalida 4
Sineu 4
Valldemossa 4
Ariany 3
Campanet 2
Costitx 2
Llubi 2
Puigpunyent 2
Sencelles 2
Ses Salines 2
Banyalbufar 1
Deya 1
Maria de la Salut 1
Selva 1
There are no cases in Buger, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Mancor de la Vall, Petra and Santa Eugenia.
