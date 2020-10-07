The draw was made in front of a notary. 07-10-2020 @ConselldeMca

The Council of Majorca's Tourism Foundation has held the draw for 1,000 vouchers for two nights in a hotel in Majorca as part of its Gaudeix l'illa (Enjoy the Island) programme.

Nine thousand people requested a voucher for a promotion to which the Majorca Tourism Foundation has allocated a 200,000 euro subsidy. The 1,000 vouchers are each worth 200 euros and they will be for a maximum of eighteen hotels.

These hotels will benefit from being assured of the occupancy of up to fifty rooms from October 15 to November 30. Each voucher is for two people, who will be able to enjoy two nights bed and breakfast for no more than 50 euros.

The eighteen hotels will be evenly distributed across the six regions of Majorca - Palma, the Tramuntana, Raiguer, Pla, Llevant and Migjorn. Hotels interested in being included in this scheme have until Friday to present their offers. They must have at least fifty rooms for two adults. The total price will be 250 euros, of which the foundation will subsidise 200 euros.

The names of applicants for vouchers, who were drawn in front of a notary, are listed at https://gaudeix.fundaciomallorcaturisme.net.

The municipalities in the regions are: Llevant (Arta, Capdepera, Manacor, Sant Llorenç and Son Servera); Migjorn (Campos, Felanitx, Llucmajor, Santanyi and Ses Salines); Pla (Algaida, Ariany, Costitx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubi, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Muro, Petra, Porreres, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca); Raiguer (Alaro, Alcudia, Binissalem, Buger, Campanet, Consell, Inca, Lloseta, Mancor de la Vall, Marratxi, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Selva); Tramuntana (Andratx, Banyalbufar, Bunyola, Calvia, Deya, Escorca, Esporles, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Pollensa, Puigpunyent, Soller and Valldemossa).