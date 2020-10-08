Clothing abandoned by migrants who landed in the Portopetro area. 08-10-2020 Gori Vicens

In the early hours of Thursday, the Guardia Civil detained a further 31 migrants who had arrived in the Balearics on three boats.

Around 2am the radar surveillance system detected a boat in the vicinity of Portopetro. Thirteen people were subsequently detained.

In Ibiza, eleven migrants were on a boat that landed at Cala Porroig, Sant Josep de Sa Talaia. In Formentera, seven migrants were detained in Es Migjorn.

On Wednesday, two boats were intercepted south of Cabrera and a third boat landed at Cala Figuera in Santanyi. The Guardia Civil now say that there were fourteen migrants on that boat and not twelve, as was reported on Wednesday. The total number of migrants over the two days is therefore 71.