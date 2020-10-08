Migration
Three more migrant boats in the Balearics
In the early hours of Thursday, the Guardia Civil detained a further 31 migrants who had arrived in the Balearics on three boats.
Around 2am the radar surveillance system detected a boat in the vicinity of Portopetro. Thirteen people were subsequently detained.
In Ibiza, eleven migrants were on a boat that landed at Cala Porroig, Sant Josep de Sa Talaia. In Formentera, seven migrants were detained in Es Migjorn.
On Wednesday, two boats were intercepted south of Cabrera and a third boat landed at Cala Figuera in Santanyi. The Guardia Civil now say that there were fourteen migrants on that boat and not twelve, as was reported on Wednesday. The total number of migrants over the two days is therefore 71.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.