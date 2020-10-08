Tui are reselling packages but won't be using TuiFly. 08-10-2020

Tui have announced that they will be restarting flights from Germany to Palma from October 15, having ceased operations in mid-August after the German government advised against travel to Spain and the Balearics.

The tour operator says that it will not be using the TuiFly airline but will be sharing flights with other German tour operators in order to optimise costs. The number of flights is as yet unknown, as this will "depend on demand". Eurowings and Lufthansa will be among the airlines.

At present, Tui are earmarking stays at the Riu Festival in Playa de Palma and at the Club Robinson Cala Serena. Riu, who are a Tui shareholder, say that if there are the sales, they will reopen the Riu Playa Park or Riu Bravo in Playa de Palma.