The Balearic Government says a proposal for 'safe corridors' between the Balearic/Canary Islands and Germany, the UK and Nordic countries will be presented by the Central Government imminently.

Balearic Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela said on Friday that the drop in the incidence rate in the Balearic Islands in recent weeks opens the way for the arrival of International tourists.

"Lowering epidemiological indices should be an obligation in the Balearic Islands to provide security to emitting destinations, this is a priority,” said Minister Negueruela who stressed that the high season has now ended and that the Regional Government is now awaiting the Central Government’s proposals for 'safe corridors' with European countries.

Opening these corridors will also mean that the Spanish Government and other countries agree on measures such as quarantine, that tourists must comply with when they return home, such as quarantine.

The 'safe corridors' will open with specific territories where the incidence of Covid-19 is lower.

Minister Negueruela said he was pleased about TUI's decision to resume flights from Germany to Majorca from October 15.

"We appreciate this trust in the Balearic Islands as a safe, quality destination,” he said.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, and Economic Model, Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela, met with Economic Sector representatives on Friday to analyse the situation and share ideas and proposals.

After the meeting, the President of the Mallora Chamber of Commerce, Antoni Mercant said the meeting allowed everyone to be informed first-hand of the European aid for the Autonomous Community.

“While there is no vaccine we will have to live with the coronavirus and propose ideas to get out of this situation as soon as possible because it is really very hard,” said the President of the Círculo de Economía de Mallorca, José María Vicens, who also called for public administrations and entrepreneurs "to function more as a choir than as single voices."

The meeting was attended by the Dean of the College of Economists, Onofre Martorell, and the Secretary General of the Economic & Social Council, Josep Valero.

The President of the Círculo de Economía de Menorca, Francesc Tutzó, the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Menorca, Rubén Adrián Pastor; the Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce of Ibiza and Formentera, Juan Manuel Costa, and the President of the Impulsa Foundation, Antoni Riera joined the meeting via video conference.