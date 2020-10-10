Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s overcast in Palma with heavy rain this afternoon, a high of 25 degrees and an overnight low of 15.
Estellencs is 23 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and rain, a light wind and a low of 14.
Torrential rain is forecast in Llucmajor with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 13.
It’s a miserable day in Alcudia with heavy rain throughout the day, a top temperature of 24 degrees and a low of 15.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Agulla.
Valldemossa is 21 degrees with intermittent sunshine and showers, a northerly breeze and a low of 12.
