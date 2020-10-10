Entertainment
Johnny Depp is not coming to Majorca
Actors, Johnny Depp and Mark Rylance will not be coming to Palma for next week's Italian-Spanish Festival after all.
"Mobility restrictions due to the pandemic would force a quarantine that is not compatible with Johnny Depp's professional obligations," said Producer Iervolino Entertainment.
Rossy de Palma will inaugurate the 5th edition of the festival on Tuesday 12, with the film ‘My Brother Chases Dinosaurs' which is an Italian production directed by Stefano Cipani and also stars Alessandro Gassman and Isabella Ragonese.
Actor Marco Bocci will present ‘An Italian Family’ which is his first film as a Director and the film's Producer Carlo D’Ursi will also be at the screening.
‘Waiting for the Barbarians’ stars Johnny Depp, Mark Rylance and Gana Bayarsaikhan and is directed by Ciro Guerra. It opens in Spain on October 14 and Producer Andrea Iervolino will be at the premiere.
The Italian-Spanish Festival is organised by Italian journalist, Gabriella Carlucci and runs from October 12-15 at the CaixaForum in Palma.
