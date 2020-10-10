Police
Two arrests for burglaries in Felanitx
Two men have been arrested in connection with burglaries from rural properties in Felanitx.
The Guardia Civil and Felanitx police launched a joint operation after there were reports of break-ins at the end of September and of the theft of valuables. The two men became suspects, and the police operation centred on an area where it was suspected that further break-ins would be committed.
Alerted by a resident who had seen a car in the area, officers moved in and arrested the two just after they had broken into another property. Watches that were stolen from the property were returned to the owner.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.