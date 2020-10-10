There was a joint local police and Guardia Civil operation. 10-10-2020 Guardia Civil

Shares:

Two men have been arrested in connection with burglaries from rural properties in Felanitx.

The Guardia Civil and Felanitx police launched a joint operation after there were reports of break-ins at the end of September and of the theft of valuables. The two men became suspects, and the police operation centred on an area where it was suspected that further break-ins would be committed.

Alerted by a resident who had seen a car in the area, officers moved in and arrested the two just after they had broken into another property. Watches that were stolen from the property were returned to the owner.