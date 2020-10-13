Crime
Scooter rider arrested for alleged assault
An electric scooter rider has been arrested in Son Servera for allegedly attacking a man on a motorbike.
The victim allegedly gave the scooter rider a thumbs down for making a sudden manoeuvre on the Cala Millor-Son Servera road just before 11:00 on October 8.
The scooter rider then allegedly chased the victim and the two started arguing.
The defendant allegedly pushed the motorbike rider to the ground, punched and kicked him several times then took the victims helmet off and hit him with it, breaking his rib.
Witnesses say the scooter rider fled the scene when he saw them approaching to help the wounded man.
The victim gave Local Police a description of the scooter rider and told them he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, cap, jeans and Adidas trainers and had nose, ear and chin piercings. A witness also gave the Officers a photograph of the scooter rider.
Police detained the suspect on the bike path to Cala Millor a few hours later.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.