Weather
Your Weather Forecast for Today
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 19 degrees, a light wind and a low of 9.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo
Calvia is windy but mostly sunny with a top temperature of 19 degrees falling to 9 overnight.
It’s 20 degrees and sunny in Santanyi with some cloudy intervals, a mild wind and a low of 8.
Santa Margalida is 19 degrees with lots of sunshine and the temperature will drop to 7 overnight.
It’s 15 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa today with a fresh wind and a low of 8.
