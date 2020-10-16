Playa de Palma, Majorca. 28-08-2020 M. Azagra

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 19 degrees, a light wind and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Paseo Marítimo

Calvia is windy but mostly sunny with a top temperature of 19 degrees falling to 9 overnight.

It’s 20 degrees and sunny in Santanyi with some cloudy intervals, a mild wind and a low of 8.

Santa Margalida is 19 degrees with lots of sunshine and the temperature will drop to 7 overnight.

It’s 15 degrees and sunny in Valldemossa today with a fresh wind and a low of 8.