Temperatures will be increasing over the next few days. 16-10-2020 Martin Romera

'Veranillo de las rosas otoñales' is a Spanish way of referring to an Indian summer, and the Aemet delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that a veranillo will start to be felt on Saturday and reach its maximum by the middle of next week - highs of up to 26C are forecast for Wednesday.

Guerrero explains that there will be a slight rise in temperature on Saturday from the Friday maximum of around 20C. The normal high for mid-October is between 23C and 25C. The temperatures this week have therefore been below normal. The second half of October, she suggests, will be like a "mild summer".

The minimum temperatures have been particularly low. On Thursday morning they were down to eight and ten degrees. The normal low is 14C. The minimum temperatures will rise to between 16C and 18C.

* The 'veranillos otoñales' (autumnal summers) are said to occur between the feast day for the archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael (September 29) and the feast day of Saint Martin (November 11). There is a saying that the veranillo of Saint Martin lasts three days and ends.