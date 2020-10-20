Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Tuesday
The Balearic health ministry's report on Tuesday updated the number of fatalities by five to 339, there not having been an official update since Friday.
One hundred and thirty-two new positive cases have been recorded. These were from 2,007 tests, giving a positive test rate of 6.58%. Twenty-two patients have left hospital and a further 144 have recovered.
On hospital wards, there are 152 patients, two more than on Monday; 108 of these patients are in Mallorca. The number of patients in intensive care remains unaltered - 39, with 35 of these patients being in Mallorca.
The total number of people being attended to by IB-Salut has again come down; it is now 2,447.
