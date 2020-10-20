Testing in Mahon, Menorca. 20-10-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

Shares:

The Balearic health ministry's report on Tuesday updated the number of fatalities by five to 339, there not having been an official update since Friday.

One hundred and thirty-two new positive cases have been recorded. These were from 2,007 tests, giving a positive test rate of 6.58%. Twenty-two patients have left hospital and a further 144 have recovered.

On hospital wards, there are 152 patients, two more than on Monday; 108 of these patients are in Mallorca. The number of patients in intensive care remains unaltered - 39, with 35 of these patients being in Mallorca.

The total number of people being attended to by IB-Salut has again come down; it is now 2,447.