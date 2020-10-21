Coronavirus
Health ministry considering Covid measures for specific municipalities
Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, said on Wednesday that the health ministry is looking at adopting measures specific to certain municipalities in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Where necessary, these measures are expected to be announced at the end of this week.
In this regard, Arranz mentioned Manacor, where there has been a rise in infections in recent days. "It may be that there are municipalities where cases are linked to outbreaks." He added that analysis is being made to see if cases are related or not.
In small municipalities, he said that there are few positive cases and that small populations make incidence rates rise considerably. He does not give great importance to these cases, but added that they are being monitored in case measures are necessary.
Arranz referred to current restrictions and to the likelihood that they will remain in place until Christmas "at the minimum". With regard to bars and restaurants, he noted that measures which apply are always under review - whether to maintain, lessen or increase them.
Speaking about curfews, Arranz believed that a curfew in the Balearics "was not a priority", as the accumulated incidence is relatively low compared with other regions. "Nightlife is closed and there are restrictions on opening hours. If the central government decides that a curfew should be applied across the country, then it probably will be applied, but it is not one of our priorities."
The latest figures for active positive cases in Mallorca's municipalities are:
Palma 1,282
Inca 112
Manacor 106
Calvia 96
Marratxi 89
Soller 89
Llucmajor 81
Sant Joan 39
Capdepera 38
Felanitx 34
Montuiri 34
Pollensa 30
Alcudia 25
Sa Pobla 25
Binissalem 20
Santa Margalida 16
Andratx 13
Son Servera 12
Vilafranca 12
Alaro 11
Santa Maria 11
Bunyola 9
Campos 8
Esporles 8
Muro 7
Sant Llorenç 7
Selva 7
Algaida 6
Campanet 6
Puigpunyent 6
Arta 5
Consell 5
Lloseta 5
Llubi 5
Santanyi 5
Porreres 4
Costitx 3
Valldemossa 3
Lloret 2
Sencelles 2
Sineu 2
With one case: Ariany, Banyalbufar, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Ses Salines
With no cases: Buger, Fornalutx, Petra, Santa Eugenia
