Javier Arranz mentioned Manacor when raising the possibility of measures specific to certain municipalities. 21-10-2020

Javier Arranz, spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, said on Wednesday that the health ministry is looking at adopting measures specific to certain municipalities in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Where necessary, these measures are expected to be announced at the end of this week.

In this regard, Arranz mentioned Manacor, where there has been a rise in infections in recent days. "It may be that there are municipalities where cases are linked to outbreaks." He added that analysis is being made to see if cases are related or not.

In small municipalities, he said that there are few positive cases and that small populations make incidence rates rise considerably. He does not give great importance to these cases, but added that they are being monitored in case measures are necessary.

Arranz referred to current restrictions and to the likelihood that they will remain in place until Christmas "at the minimum". With regard to bars and restaurants, he noted that measures which apply are always under review - whether to maintain, lessen or increase them.

Speaking about curfews, Arranz believed that a curfew in the Balearics "was not a priority", as the accumulated incidence is relatively low compared with other regions. "Nightlife is closed and there are restrictions on opening hours. If the central government decides that a curfew should be applied across the country, then it probably will be applied, but it is not one of our priorities."

The latest figures for active positive cases in Mallorca's municipalities are:

Palma 1,282

Inca 112

Manacor 106

Calvia 96

Marratxi 89

Soller 89

Llucmajor 81

Sant Joan 39

Capdepera 38

Felanitx 34

Montuiri 34

Pollensa 30

Alcudia 25

Sa Pobla 25

Binissalem 20

Santa Margalida 16

Andratx 13

Son Servera 12

Vilafranca 12

Alaro 11

Santa Maria 11

Bunyola 9

Campos 8

Esporles 8

Muro 7

Sant Llorenç 7

Selva 7

Algaida 6

Campanet 6

Puigpunyent 6

Arta 5

Consell 5

Lloseta 5

Llubi 5

Santanyi 5

Porreres 4

Costitx 3

Valldemossa 3

Lloret 2

Sencelles 2

Sineu 2

With one case: Ariany, Banyalbufar, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Ses Salines

With no cases: Buger, Fornalutx, Petra, Santa Eugenia