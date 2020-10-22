Thursday, October 22
The state of the roads on Mallorca
If you did not see the state of the road closures yesterday, here are the latest updates. Manacor's road (M-15) still remains closed from 8.00 to 17.00 on Thursday (22/10).
⚠️‼️ TRAM TANCAT a la crtra. de Manacor (Ma- 15) els dies 21 i 22/10 des de les 8h fins a les 17h, i al km 69 (ambdós sentits) per tasques de poda a l'avinguda Costa i Llobera— Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) October 21, 2020
👉Trànsit desviat per c/del Tren i c/Josep Melià i Pericàs
ℹ️https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/4oGnDn46VV
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.