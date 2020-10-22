Traffic on Manacor road. 22-10-2020 Morey

If you did not see the state of the road closures yesterday, here are the latest updates. Manacor's road (M-15) still remains closed from 8.00 to 17.00 on Thursday (22/10).

⚠️‼️ TRAM TANCAT a la crtra. de Manacor (Ma- 15) els dies 21 i 22/10 des de les 8h fins a les 17h, i al km 69 (ambdós sentits) per tasques de poda a l'avinguda Costa i Llobera



👉Trànsit desviat per c/del Tren i c/Josep Melià i Pericàs



ℹ️https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/4oGnDn46VV — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) October 21, 2020