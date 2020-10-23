Crime
Video of the Son Caliu stabbing
Live footage of the stabbing in Son Caliu.
Video footage has been released of the Son Caliu petrol station stabbing which occured this week.
An 18 year old Spaniard has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a worker at the Son Caliu petrol station in Calvià.
The victim was reportedly attacked when he tried to stop the defendant robbing the garage and is receiving treatment for his injuries at Son Espases Hospital.
Calvià Local Police were deployed to the scene and eventually tracked down and detained the suspect.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.