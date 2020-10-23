Live footage of the stabbing in Son Caliu. 23-10-2020 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Video footage has been released of the Son Caliu petrol station stabbing which occured this week.

An 18 year old Spaniard has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a worker at the Son Caliu petrol station in Calvià.

The victim was reportedly attacked when he tried to stop the defendant robbing the garage and is receiving treatment for his injuries at Son Espases Hospital.

Calvià Local Police were deployed to the scene and eventually tracked down and detained the suspect.