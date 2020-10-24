Mallorca's positive test rate was over eight per cent on Friday. 24-10-2020 Enric Fontcuberta

Although it is slower than in most of the country, the increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the Balearics saw the 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants rise from 125.6 cases on October 13 to 140.9 the following week. There has also been a generalised rise in the number of cases in 41 of the 58 health areas in the Balearics.

Mallorca, with 84 cases per 100,000 over seven days, is now categorised as a high-risk red zone and therefore joins Ibiza in this category. The national health ministry's high-risk definition is between 75 and 125 cases over seven days.

There are currently three critical areas in the Balearics - much of Ibiza, Manacor and various neighbourhoods of Palma. These include Son Gotleu, which was recently subject to additional restrictive measures.

The upward trend was highlighted by Friday's figures. The number of new positive cases was 210, the highest for more than a month, and these represented a positive test rate of 8.57%, the highest since October 12 but based on almost half the number of tests.