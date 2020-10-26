Cloudy on Monday morning. 07-10-2007 Andrew Ede

Shares:

Rain likely in all parts of the island this morning; improving later. Strong breezes of 40 kph or more, especially in the Tramuntana. The west to northwesterly breezes will persist into Tuesday, keeping temperatures down; but Tuesday will be sunny. The rest of the week will have clear skies and see temperatures rising to 25C, as light southerly breezes take over.

Forecast highs for Monday:

Alcudia 22C

Andratx 22C

Calvia 22C

Deya 19C

Palma 21C

Pollensa 23C

Sant Llorenç 20C

Santanyi 21C

Tuesday's highs:

Alcudia 21C

Andratx 20C

Calvia 20C

Deya 18C

Palma 21C

Pollensa 21C

Sant Llorenç 21C

Santanyi 21C