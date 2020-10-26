Weather
Monday's weather in Mallorca
Rain likely in all parts of the island this morning; improving later. Strong breezes of 40 kph or more, especially in the Tramuntana. The west to northwesterly breezes will persist into Tuesday, keeping temperatures down; but Tuesday will be sunny. The rest of the week will have clear skies and see temperatures rising to 25C, as light southerly breezes take over.
Forecast highs for Monday:
Alcudia 22C
Andratx 22C
Calvia 22C
Deya 19C
Palma 21C
Pollensa 23C
Sant Llorenç 20C
Santanyi 21C
Tuesday's highs:
Alcudia 21C
Andratx 20C
Calvia 20C
Deya 18C
Palma 21C
Pollensa 21C
Sant Llorenç 21C
Santanyi 21C
