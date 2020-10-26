The government met with business representatives on Monday evening. 26-10-2020 Pere Bota

At a meeting with business association representatives on Monday evening, the Balearic government accepted the request to change the hours of the curfew. It will instead start at midnight rather than 11pm.

As the Spanish government established a seven-hour curfew period, this will mean that it ends at 7am and not 6am.

The government says that this change will have immediate effect and that the order will be published in the Official Bulletin in the coming hours.