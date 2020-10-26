State of alarm
Government agrees to midnight curfew
At a meeting with business association representatives on Monday evening, the Balearic government accepted the request to change the hours of the curfew. It will instead start at midnight rather than 11pm.
As the Spanish government established a seven-hour curfew period, this will mean that it ends at 7am and not 6am.
The government says that this change will have immediate effect and that the order will be published in the Official Bulletin in the coming hours.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.