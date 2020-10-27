Tots Sants celebrations, Palma. archive photo. 27-10-2020 Jaume Morey

With just five days to go until Tots Sants, 8,012 people have already registered to visit the graves of friends and relatives on October 30, 31 and November 1.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the City Council has created an appointment system to avoid congestion and 36,000 spaces are available over the weekend, either in the morning or the afternoon.

"Everyone who wants to visit the Municipal Cemetery on October 30, 31 and November 1, must make a prior appointment either via the website by logging on to www.efm.es or by phoning 690 306 289,” said EFM Manager, Jordi Vila. “At the moment we have 8,012 registered registrations and spaces are still available on all three days.”

The Municipal Transport Company, EMT, has confirmed that a special bus will be in service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a bid to persuade people to leave their cars at home.

Circular Route

The bus will operate on a circular route starting from Calle Sindicat with stops at Plaça de España, Avenida Alemanya-Avenida del Compte de Sallent, General Riera-Ticià, General Riera-s'Escorxador, G. Riera-Escola Costa i Llobera, Velodrome, 2 places at Palma Cemetery and at the Can Valero-Camí dels Reis roundabout.

The buses will run every 20 minutes starting from 07:40 at Calle Sindicat and 07:55 at Can Valero. The last departures will be at 20:55 from Calle Sindicat and 21:10 from Can Valero.

Palma City Council has launched a direct phone line for appointments and urged the public to be patient in the run up to All Saint's Day, because the volume of calls is likely to increase significantly.