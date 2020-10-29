Weather
Mallorca's outline seen from Ibiza
Mallorca's outline became visible on the horizon of Ibiza, specifically from Portinatx, as can be seen in the image shared on Twitter by Sergi Prats.
Specifically, the outline that is seen belongs to the Parc de sa Dragonera, the coast of Andratx and Calvia, the Mola de s'Eclop and the Puig the Galatzó.
This phenomenon, which happens a few times a year, occurs when visibility conditions are perfect, with the absence of clouds, a clean atmosphere and not very abundant light.
October 27, 2020
Usually, the image of the Serra de Tramuntana can be seen clearly from the Fabra Observatory, in Barcelona, and also, on some occasions, it has been seen from Minorca. However, observing Mallorca from Ibiza is usually less common.
The clear atmosphere of these last few days has also made it possible to capture the outline of the Island from Montseny, in Barcelona.
La Mallorca d'aquest matí des del Montseny, mig inmersa en les fresques brumes de tardor i la benvinguda al sol ixent. @meteocat @descobrircat @ConselldeMca @mallorcatestim @alcantara_alb @ARAmeteo @btveltemps @MeteoMauri #albada #paisatge #horitzó #sunrise pic.twitter.com/UXXv39kRts— Horitzons llunyans (@finestresdaire) October 28, 2020
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.