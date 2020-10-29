The outline of Mallorca seen from Ibiza. 29-10-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Mallorca's outline became visible on the horizon of Ibiza, specifically from Portinatx, as can be seen in the image shared on Twitter by Sergi Prats.

Specifically, the outline that is seen belongs to the Parc de sa Dragonera, the coast of Andratx and Calvia, the Mola de s'Eclop and the Puig the Galatzó.

This phenomenon, which happens a few times a year, occurs when visibility conditions are perfect, with the absence of clouds, a clean atmosphere and not very abundant light.

Usually, the image of the Serra de Tramuntana can be seen clearly from the Fabra Observatory, in Barcelona, and also, on some occasions, it has been seen from Minorca. However, observing Mallorca from Ibiza is usually less common.



The clear atmosphere of these last few days has also made it possible to capture the outline of the Island from Montseny, in Barcelona.