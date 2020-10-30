Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday
The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 24 degrees with a mild southerly wind and a low of 10.
Estellencs is 22 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a nice breeze and a low of 14 degrees.
It’s 24 degrees in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine, a light wind and an overnight temperature of 12.
Santa Margalida is warm and sunny with a high of 25 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.
And it’s a lovely day in Soller with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 11.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
